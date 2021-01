CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — The U.S. Geological Survey reported an earthquake near Concord on Thursday.

The 3.8 magnitude quake was felt all the way to the coast of San Francisco by some residents around 11:18 a.m.

Nearby Places

1.3 mi ESE Concord

2.2 mi W Pacheco

2.5 mi SSW Pleasant Hill

14.3 mi NW Vallejo

14.9 mi WSW Berkeley

USGS earthquake in East Bay

Here are some KRON4 viewers sharing where they were when they felt (or didn’t feel!) the earthquake:

Felt it in Pittsburg — tree ♒︎ ♈︎ ♊︎ (@trinatreetreens) January 14, 2021

Yes in Martinez — Debbie Carey (@dcarey001) January 14, 2021

#KRONOn I felt this one strongly enough to know I was feeling an earthquake. Being near the epicenter, and having been in two major earthquakes in the past. — David L. Bragen (@MrDLBragen) January 14, 2021

Felt it in Pleasant Hill. I was on a zoom call and I don’t know if the people on the call noticed my reaction. I thought a truck hit my house. There was another report of 2.2 at 11.27 am — bee (@juzzbeth) January 14, 2021