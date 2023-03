This map from the United State Geological Survey shows the location of the 2.9-magnitude earthquake that hit southeast of Livermore on March 16. (USGS)

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — A 2.9-magnitude earthquake was reported about 12 miles southeast of Livermore early Thursday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake reached a depth of nearly two miles, USGS reported.

The earthquake struck around 5:35 a.m. No injuries have been reported.

This story is developing and may be updated.