Earthquake rumbles in South Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An earthquake rumbled Northern California on Thursday morning.

According to a preliminary report by the United States Geological Survey, it was a 3.1 magnitude quake and was about nine miles northeast of San Jose.

About 300 people in the South Bay reported feeling the earthquake around 3:44 a.m.

Location with respect to nearby cities:

4.1 mi NE of East Foothills, California

5.2 mi NE of Alum Rock, California

7.4 mi E of Milpitas, California

9.1 mi NE of San Jose, California

80.8 mi S of Sacramento, California