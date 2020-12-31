Earthquake wakes up San Francisco on New Year’s Eve

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An earthquake rumbled in the San Francisco Bay Area early December 31. It appeared to be along the San Andreas fault.
Location with respect to nearby cities:
4.3 mi S of Muir Beach, California
6.2 mi SSW of Tamalpais-Homestead Valley, California
7.8 mi SSW of Mill Valley, California
9.3 mi WNW of Noe Valley, California
80.3 mi SW of Sacramento, California
People in the city, closer to Marin County, said they felt the 3.6 magnitude earthquake around 5:45 a.m.
WATCH BELOW: KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable explains the science of the earthquake
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake intensity was mostly weak to light.
LISTEN BELOW: San Francisco residents describes earthquake
