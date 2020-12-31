Earthquake wakes up San Francisco on New Year’s Eve

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An earthquake rumbled in the San Francisco Bay Area early December 31. It appeared to be along the San Andreas fault.

Location with respect to nearby cities:

4.3 mi S of Muir Beach, California

6.2 mi SSW of Tamalpais-Homestead Valley, California

7.8 mi SSW of Mill Valley, California

9.3 mi WNW of Noe Valley, California

80.3 mi SW of Sacramento, California

Did you feel it? A lot of people in San Francisco and Marin sure are saying they did. A 3.6 off of Muir Beach along the San Andreas just moments ago. #earthquake @kron4news pic.twitter.com/Gr1qeDj1gf — John Shrable (@JohnShrable) December 31, 2020

People in the city, closer to Marin County, said they felt the 3.6 magnitude earthquake around 5:45 a.m.

USGS

WATCH BELOW: KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable explains the science of the earthquake

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake intensity was mostly weak to light.

LISTEN BELOW: San Francisco residents describes earthquake