ANGWIN, Calif. (KRON) — An earthquake was recorded west of Lake Berryessa in Napa County on Monday morning.
The 3.6 magnitude earthquake happpened at 6:36 a.m., according to the United States Geological Survey. It was 7.2 km in depth.
View our interactive earthquake map here
Latest Stories:
- US hits highest 7-day average for virus cases, CA sees increase
- Newsfeed Now: Presidential campaigns’ final week
- Earthquake shakes near Lake Berryessa
- NASA to announce new discovery about the moon
- 3-year-old accidentally shoots himself, dies during birthday party