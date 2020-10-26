Earthquake shakes near Lake Berryessa

ANGWIN, Calif. (KRON) — An earthquake was recorded west of Lake Berryessa in Napa County on Monday morning.

The 3.6 magnitude earthquake happpened at 6:36 a.m., according to the United States Geological Survey. It was 7.2 km in depth.

