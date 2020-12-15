South Bay earthquakes: Where they were felt

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Two earthquakes shook the South Bay on Tuesday morning.

They came one after the other along the Calaveras Fault in Santa Clara County.

The first was a 4.0 magnitude earthquake about six miles northeast of San Martin around 6:48 a.m., according to USGS, and another shortly after east of Morgan Hill.

“There have been larger events felt along this fault decades ago,” said Keith Knudsen, Deputy Director of USGS Earthquake Science Center.

WATCH BELOW: Knudsen discusses safety, gives details on the South Bay earthquakes

People as far north as San Francisco and Richmond reported feeling minor shakes from the South Bay quakes.

Yes, pretty strong here,Richmond District, San Francisco — Deee Zeee (@deeezeee) December 15, 2020

WATCH BELOW: A San Francisco resident calls in to KRON4 and tells us her experience feeling the South Bay earthquakes