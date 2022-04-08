BERKELEY (KRON) – The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services is reminding Californians about the dangers of earthquakes and the imperative of being prepared.

This month is earthquake preparedness month, and so the office is hosting an earthquake simulator today at the Lawrence Hall of Science. The simulator is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The simulator tour will end tomorrow with a visit to Salinas. Already the simulator, which demonstrates a 7.0 magnitude earthquake, has visited Los Angeles, San Diego and Sacramento.