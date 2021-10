SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — An earthquake struck San Leandro Friday night, the United States Geological Survey reported.

It was a 3.2 magnitude earthquake.

Residents across the East Bay reported feeling the quake.

One social media user said he felt it in Oakland.

Another said it was very mild in Moraga.

Some Hayward residents also felt a shake.

Did you feel it?

This is a breaking news alert.

Check back for updates.