SAN RAMON (KRON) – Did you feel some little shakers overnight?

An earthquake swarm of at least 5 quakes shook up the East Bay over the past 24 hours in the Dublin-San Ramon area.

Those earthquakes were relatively small, ranging from 2.0 to 2.9 magnitude with the latest one just a few hours ago.

No damage to structures or injuries have been reported at this time.

