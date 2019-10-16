Earthquakes rattle Bay Area ahead of 30th Loma Prieta anniversary

PLEASANT HILL (KRON) – Pleasant Hill was hit with another earthquake – this time a 3.4-magnitude jolt hitting just east of the city on Tuesday.

This was not as big as the one we experienced the night before, which was a 4.5-magnitude and hit right after a 2.5 in magnitude.

KRON4 viewers sent videos and pictures of the shaking in their own homes, showing things falling down and causing a mess.

There were also dozens of aftershocks, but fortunately there have been no reports of injury or serious damage.

Monday night was quite scary for many – and hearing about a similar size one near Hollister on Tuesday and then being hit again with a small quake has many wondering when the “big one” will hit.

Thursday will mark the 30th anniversary of the Loma Prieta earthquake, one that still rattles in the memories of those who experienced it.

In honor of that destructive quake, the annual ShakeOut drill will be held at 10:17 – you can participate at home or at work.

All you have to do is stop, drop and hold on – practicing what you would if the big one was actually happening.

Take out your preparedness kit and supplies and make sure you have what you need, too.

If you don’t have one, you can purchase one online or make your own with tips on what’s good to have here.

While we have these recent earthquakes on our minds, now’s a time as good as any to get ready.

