Eased restrictions allow largest spa in Contra Costa County to reopen

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – The largest spa in Contra Costa County is now open for business thanks to new, relaxed COVID restrictions.

We talked with the owner of ‘Woodhouse Day Spa‘ in Walnut Creek about the changes.

Jen Doerger says both customers and the employees are thrilled to be back in business.

“It’s huge. We’ve been closed for seven months, and to be open again just feels like we’ve been given life again,” Doerger said. “Both the staff and our guests have been ecstatic. They’re beyond thrilled that we’re open. I’ve heard comments that guests and staff feel like they’ve come home again.”

