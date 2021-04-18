East Bay agencies address hate crimes against AAPI community

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — In the East Bay, Union City police and the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office are addressing hate crimes within the AAPI community and met with the public to address questions and concerns.

Alameda County has seen an uptick in hate crimes since the pandemic.

That’s why the Union City Police Department and the Alameda County DA’s Office set up shop at a local super market to bring awareness to the community.

It’s an effort Union City resident Arjay Regis appreciates.

“My mom is like 50 years old and she uses the public transportation and sometimes she scares me she goes home late,” Regis said. “I have my sister pick her up as much as she can.”

Regis has been worried about family amid a rise of reported attacks against Asians over the course of the pandemic.

Police officers and members of the District Attorney’s office answered questions about hate crimes at the Island Pacific Seafood Market in Union City Sunday.

One common concern:

“Victim assistance, if they believe they’re a victim of a crime who could they call or who can they contact to just determine whether or not it’s a hate crime.,” Union City Police Chief Jared Rinetti said.

Community members stopped by the tents to hear what resources are available.

“In Union City, we’ve had an increase in hate speech and some hate crimes,” Rinetti said. “And what we’ve been doing is partnering with the District Attorney’s office because they’ve established a vertical prosecution unit for these types of crimes to ensure that they are investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Christopher Chin – the deputy district attorney of Alameda County wants people to know there is help whether or not a crime is charged.

“We have victims of witness who will help the victims through the entire process whether that’s getting them funds, whether that’s helping them go to court or whether that’s even describing them through the whole criminal procedure process,” he said.

Both agencies are reminding people to be extra vigilant.

“We want to stick up for not only our Asian brothers and sisters but obviously those who are impacted because of their race,” Chin said. “And it’s unfortunate that they’re picking on people who are also elderly because they think that they are easy targets so if you see something please say something.”

“There has been an increases in the police department throughout this county and we are working hard and diligently with the district attorney to prevent it and stop it but however we do ask our community members to be aware with your surroundings and take extra precaution just to ensure that they’re safe wherever they are,” Rinetti said.

A similar event is planned for next month.