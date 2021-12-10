East Bay assemblywoman speaks out about her emergency abortion

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — As the U.S. Supreme Court debates overturning Roe v. Wade, state assemblywoman Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland) shared her own personal story about undergoing an emergency abortion.

Wicks, a mother of two, went to her doctor in September because she experienced severe cramping and heavy bleeding. She found out that she was pregnant, was suffering from a miscarriage, and needed an abortion — all in the same moment.

“I’m 44 years old. I had just finished weaning my youngest daughter from breastfeeding and my body was experiencing hormonal changes. After an examination, ultrasound, and pregnancy test, she told me ‘You’re pregnant. You’re miscarrying. And you need a D&C (an emergency abortion procedure) now.’”

State Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks (Photo courtesy Office of Buffy Wicks)

Texas’ new abortion laws had just gone into effect. The California lawmaker wondered what would have happened to her at that moment if she lived in Texas.

“I asked if my procedure would have been off-the-table under Texas’ abortion ban. The doctor said, given access issues, it could be very difficult,” Wicks said.

Under Texas’ abortion ban, her specific kind of abortion would have legally been permitted because her pregnancy was no longer viable.

“But in practical terms, access to this healthcare would have been my barrier. Texas’ law makes accessing any procedure so incredibly difficult because of its impact on abortion providers’ ability to even operate in the state,” she said.

Wicks said she is “deeply disturbed” by some of the oral arguments made by U.S. Supreme Court justices who are debating overturning Roe v. Wade.

“When the Supreme Court was arguing the very existence of Roe v. Wade … the conversations are often abstract. The questions posed and situations considered (are) usually theoretical,” Wicks said. “Real lives are at stake.”

Wicks said she is grateful for Justice Sonia Sotomayor serving as a voice for women in America.

The US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on December 4, 2021. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

“When Justice Sotomayor asked, ‘When does the life of a woman and putting her at risk enter the calculus?’ She was asking for me. She was asking for my daughters. She was asking for millions of people in America,” Wicks said.

Roe v. Wade is a 48-year-old decision that forbids states from outlawing abortion. It allows states to regulate but not ban abortion up until the point of fetal viability, at roughly 24 weeks.

More than two dozen states are poised to ban abortion if the U.S. Supreme Court gives them the OK. The Supreme Court’s ruling is expected around June.

California clinics and their allies in the state Legislature revealed a plan earlier this week to make the state a “sanctuary” for those seeking reproductive care.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.