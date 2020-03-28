East Bay attorney transforms office into donation center to help with coronavirus pandemic

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — “As long as we have it, we pack it up and it’s theirs.”

An East Bay business owner has transformed her office into a donation center.

Laundry detergent, pasta sauce and diapers now cover her office floor.

Generous donations from community members are helping others get through this difficult time.

“It really warms my heart and makes me feel great knowing that I live amongst such a great community,” Lori Ann Owens said.

Owens, an attorney in Antioch, saw a need in the community — and opened the doors to her business to help.

“Having the shut down, I haven’t been using my office. So I saw people trying to get together to make donations and deliveries and such so I offered up my office and I said hey why don’t we have people drop donations off here,” Owens said. “I can sanitize everything, nobody’s here, it’s a secure facility and that way we can have a place to store the donations.”

Cleaning her shoes before she steps in, Owens also stays behind blue taped line on the ground, surrounding the sanitized donations, as she packs bags for those in need.

Once bags are packed — families who requested donations pick them up curbside, or Owens delivers them to their house.

“We have our elderly, our disabled, our high risk asthmatics, they cant be out running around to every single store trying to find things,” she said.

Seeing her neighbors step up to help has made her emotional.

“I cried and I’m pretty thick skinned, I don’t cry often,” she said. “But when I saw that I was like it was just a feeling of love and gratitude.”

