East Bay authorities warn of fentanyl disguised as chewing bubble gum

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities in the East Bay are warning the public after they recently discovered fentanyl disguised as chewing bubble gum.

On Thursday, Hayward police said patrol officers found and seized fentanyl that they described as looking like “chewed up bubble gum”.

During the investigation, police also discovered that fentanyl is being created in a gum-like form with a color coated system to categorize its strength.

The next day, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said they also came across “brightly colored” fentanyl.

“We worry a child might be attracted to the substance and ingest,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “So please be aware!”

Just like our friends @HaywardPD we have come across brightly colored fentanyl recently. We worry a child might be attracted to the substance and ingest it. So please be aware! https://t.co/Aoh52UwQI0 pic.twitter.com/UEnkG2q2Jq — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) October 16, 2021

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, is more toxic than most other opioids.

This drug is disguised in many forms such as pill, powder, or candy form, and is sometimes contained in other drugs, such as methamphetamine.

Authorities are asking the community to share the discovery with their loved ones to spread awareness.