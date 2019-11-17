East Bay BART delays continue over the weekend

LAFAYETTE (KRON) – New tracks, new rail, new cables.

And — plans to replace about 2.8 million pounds of rock ballast to stabilize the rail.

That will be the result of the month’s long project BART has been working on since late summer.

The project funded by voter-approved measure R-R shut down stations between Walnut Creek and Orinda on certain weekends since August.

It was supposed to be completed end of October, but high fire danger postponed the project to November.

That means more BART delays.

Saturday, the Lafayette line was running on one track.

With delays at about 20 to 30 minutes.

“Just make sure to have enough battery on your phone to watch something good I guess,” Matt Chernin said.

Chernin is thankful the closure is not happening during week day rush hour.

“It wasn’t bad at all you know. It’s only 15 minutes,” he said. You know it definitely would be more if you’re going to work or something like that but it wasn’t terrible.”

Jolene Toste and Leslie Navarra seem to know the drill from previous track work, and say BART would be a faster commute than driving.

“We were debating about whether to drive or not and I decided the traffic was going to be too backed up coming home,” Toste said.

They give this advice about BART weekend slow downs.

“Patience, be kind to one another,” Toste said.

And — “Leave early,” Navarra added.