SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – There is no BART service between the Richmond and downtown Berkeley stations on the Richmond line as of 6:30 a.m. Monday, according to a tweet from the transit agency.

The reason, originally reported to be a power problem, is an electrical fire, according to a BART service alert.

AC Transit Bus 79 is operating, though, and is providing service between the El Cerrito Plaza and downtown Berkeley stations. Bus 72 runs between Richmond and El Cerrito Plaza, and for service to North Berkeley, commuters are advised to take Bus 79 and transfer to Bus 52 at Cedar and San Pablo Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.