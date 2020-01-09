Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

East Bay BART trains delayed due to person on track near Concord station

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CONCORD (KRON) — Trains heading to the East Bay are turning around because of a person on the tracks near the Concord station, BART officials said Wednesday night.

According to BART, police are working to get the person off the tracks.

While authorities are on scene, trains are being held and turning around at Pleasant Hill and Concord, back toward San Francisco, BART said.

BART says power has been turned off on the tracks and that trains are stopped between Pleasant Hill and Concord.

If you’re riding BART, expect major delays.

This is developing, check back for updates

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News