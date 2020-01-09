East Bay BART trains delayed due to person on track near Concord station

CONCORD (KRON) — Trains heading to the East Bay are turning around because of a person on the tracks near the Concord station, BART officials said Wednesday night.

According to BART, police are working to get the person off the tracks.

While authorities are on scene, trains are being held and turning around at Pleasant Hill and Concord, back toward San Francisco, BART said.

BART says power has been turned off on the tracks and that trains are stopped between Pleasant Hill and Concord.

If you’re riding BART, expect major delays.

This is developing, check back for updates