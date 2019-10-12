East Bay businesses reopen following loss of power, sales

ORINDA (KRON) — It is back to whipping up frosting at Republic of Cake.

The bakery is ready to start serving sweet treats again.

It lost power during the PG&E shutdown, along with $2,000 in sales and tossed ingredients.

“Frustrating as a small business,” Owner Lindsay Kruljac said. “I understand the motive but it could have been handled differently.”

At the Orinda Theatre Square, the power is back on and some businesses are open.

Others are still closed, trying to regain strength after being in the dark since Wednesday.

At the CVS, the lights are one but no on was home.

The PG&E power shutdown cast a dark shadow on the utility for customers.

“Challenging, interesting, frustrating,” one resident said.

No power, meant a big loss to businesses here, says Councilmember Dennis Fay.

“Most of our restaurants are just squeezing by,” Fay said. “So a couple of days makes a big difference to them.”

Saffron Indian Restaurant had to purchase new fresh veggies and milk in order to start serving dinner again.

It lost thousands of dollars during the blackout.

“This is a lot of trouble and challenge for us,” Owner Ravi said.

Friday is the night the restaurant gets to make money and Ravi is very happy to be back open.

Though celebrations to mark a big milestone are on hold.