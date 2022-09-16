DANVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — An East Bay cheerleading coach and biology teacher was arrested after he reportedly sent a girl videos showing himself masturbating.

Nicholas Moseby, 41, of Concord, used social media to send an underage girl pornographic images, according to criminal charges filed this week by the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office.

Moseby was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of committing a lewd act against a minor and sending pornography to a minor.

His LinkedIn profile states that he is a biology teacher at San Ramon Valley High School in Danville and a tumbling instructor with Nor*Cal Elite San Ramon, a private youth cheerleading program.

Moseby remained behind bars as of Friday morning. He is being held in the Martinez Detention Facility jail in lieu of $200,000 bail.

“We were shocked and saddened by the news of Mr. Moseby’s arrest and subsequent charges,” the San Ramon Valley Unified School District wrote in a statement to KRON4 Friday. “Student safety is always our paramount priority in SRVUSD. At this time, we’re focusing our attention on supporting our staff and families as they deal with this difficult news.”

The school district placed Moseby on administrative leave. School district officials said they are in communication with the District Attorney’s Office.