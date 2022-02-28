(BCN) – Richmond Mayor Tom Butt said in a statement Sunday evening the flag of Ukraine will be raised over Richmond on Monday afternoon.

“Thanks to Claudia Citroen, flag maker extraordinaire, we will be raising the Ukraine flag tomorrow, Monday February 28, 2022, at Richmond City Hall to show solidarity with the people of the Ukraine,” Butt wrote. Butt said the flag will be raised at 2 p.m. at Richmond City Hall and “will take only a few minutes.”

Richmond isn’t the only East Bay city to make the decision to raise the Ukrainian flag. Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin tweeted that the city will fly the flag starting at 9 a.m. Feb. 28 at Civic Center Park, which is bounded by Allston, Milvia, Martin Luther King Jr. Way and Center Street.

Arreguin said that the purpose of raising the flag is to “show our solidarity” with the beleaguered Eastern European nation.

The flag, first used in 1848, was banned when Ukraine was a member of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics. It was officially restored in 1992.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.