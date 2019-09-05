East Bay couple among those killed in Southern California boat fire

BERKELEY (KRON) — A memorial is growing tonight in Southern California.

Thirty three passengers and one crew member are now presumed dead in Monday’s fire on Conception.

Seventeen of those victims are from the Bay Area and surrounding areas in Northern California.

Among them is a couple from the East Bay.

Neighbors of the passengers lost aboard the dive boat were shocked after learning their neighbors fate.

“I feel so bad for them. I feel like I lost a part of my family, even if I wasn’t that close to them,” said neighbor Madie Price.

Among the dead, Yulia Krashennaya and Daniel Garcia.

A friend of Garcia posted on Facebook, confirming the loss.

The post also says Krashennaya and Garcia were aboard the Conception with Carrie McLaughlin, another Bay Area resident.

The tragic fire tore through the vessel early Monday morning.

The captain and crew jumped off the burning boat anchored off the coast of Santa Cruz Island in Santa Barbara County.

But 34 people perished below deck.

More than a dozen victims from the Bay Area and Santa Cruz.

Neighbors who did not want to show their faces told KRON4 Krashennaya and Garcia were a couple who lived on a quiet street in Berkeley.

“The only thing that I have ever said to them was hi, welcome to the neighborhood because they worked and I’m retired and they would be going to work,” Price said.

KRON4’s Gayle Ong visited the home of the couple, where two notes posted by the family declining media inquiries

Apple also confirmed Garcia was an employee.

The company called him “as passionate about his job at Apple as he was about his love of diving.”

According to social media, Garcia worked in lighting.

One neighbor called the couple sweet.

“I only met them once. They have a plum tree and I was walking by and they said why don’t you take some,” another neighbor said. “So I filled my little container and took six or eight of them.”

