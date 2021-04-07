East Bay couple charged with torture, child abuse of deceased daughter

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A Contra Costa County couple was charged with torturing their 11-year-old daughter, who died.

The torture, child abuse and aggravated mayhem charges against Rene Mauricio Diaz and Crystal McKinsey Diaz were filed on March 25, according to the complaint. Their daughter remained unidentified in the court document.

The charges include wording such as “intent to cause cruel and extreme pain and suffering,” “intentionally cause permanent disability and disfigurement and deprivation of a limb, organ and body member of JANE DOE,” and put the child in circumstances “likely to produce great bodily harm and death.”

The complaint notes incidents from Nov. 27, 2020 up to March 23, 2021.

District Attorney Scott Alonso said the bail for each defendant is set at $1,400,000. They will be arraigned next week.