East Bay couple creates face shield to add extra protection to healthcare workers masks

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) – “It may seem like it’s not much but for somebody who has nothing or just a cloth mask it could be the difference between getting a spray of someone who is infected right to your face and being protected,” Jeremy Coleman said.

An East Bay couple is stepping up and adding extra protection to the homemade face masks being made by so many people across the country right now for our healthcare workers.

Jeremy and Kelly Coleman of Brentwood are now making face shields that attach to a mask to hopefully help save lives during this coronavirus outbreak.

“It just felt good to try to help any way we could,” Kelly Coleman said.

Jeremy and Kelly Coleman are making dozens of face shields every day with their four children in Brentwood to attach to the cloth masks they’re also making at home.

“Having a barrier between a patient and a cloth mask is a good thing especially if it’s going to stop direct spray or any other particulates that could come out,” Jeremy said.

The design is simple.

“So it’s just a laminated sheet,” Kelly said.

They stitch velcro onto the sides of a laminated sheet that attach to the velcro on the homemade cloth masks.

The shield can also be added to any mask using pins or clips.

The cost of these laminated sheets are about five cents, they’re reusable and can easily be cleaned.

“They are lightweight, don’t add weight to masks and they are sturdy enough that they can take a direct hit without compromising the wearer of the mask,” Jeremy said.

So far, they’ve donated hundreds of masks to three hospitals in the Bay Area and the phone calls keep coming.

Hospitals are now reaching out to them to say they’re in need.

“We heard some really scary stories from nurses and that helps motivates us to keep going and it may seem like its not much, but for somebody who has nothing or just a cloth mask it could be the difference between getting a spray of someone who is infected right to your face and being protected for five cents so why shouldn’t everyone have it and why cant they have enough to cover everybody and protect everyone we need right now,” Jeremy said.

If you’re interested in making these face shields for your healthcare workers:

Send an email to kelly@kellycoleman.me if you are a healthcare worker or hospital who would like face shields donated to their staff.

Volunteers can visit the website to get instructions to make shields at home: http://HomemadeFaceShields.com

Latest News Headlines: