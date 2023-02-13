OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A bicyclist group based in the East Bay says several of its members have been targeted by cars on recent group rides, according to a statement from East Bay Bike Party. The Oakland Police Department is investigating at least one of the incidents that occurred near Boyd Street and Forest Avenue.

Between Thursday and Saturday, several cyclists with the East Bay Bike Party were struck by four separate cars in Emeryville, Oakland and Berkeley, according to the group. In many of the incidents, a driver sped up alongside cyclists before the passenger on the right side of the car would then open their door, crashing into the biker, according to the statement.

Though the attacks have all been in the East Bay, they have spanned across many cities and neighborhoods. Photos obtained by KRON4 show a grey Hyundai Elantra sedan attempting to hit a cyclist in Emeryville on Friday evening. In one of the images, the passenger’s face is visible.

(Photos courtesy of East Bay Bike Party)

Video from a doorbell camera on Shafter Avenue in Oakland shows a cyclist turning onto the street from a driveway on Friday around 8 p.m. Immediately after, a car can be seen and heard speeding after the person on the bike. According to the statement, the car collided with the cyclist up the street.

Later that evening a woman cycling on Shafter Avenue near Forest Street was struck by the door of a grey sedan, and the passengers reportedly laughed as they drove off and left her in the street. Photos of the woman in the hospital show a gash above her left eye. According to the statement, a call was put in to the Oakland Police Department, but officers did not open a case.

A woman needed stitches after being struck by a car (Photo courtesy of East Bay Bike Party)

In two of the incidents, the group says that the same driver swerved directly into the bicyclist rather than hitting them with the door. More than 14 people reported incidents like these, eight people were struck, and two people needed hospitalization for their injuries, according to the statement.

“We can say so much about the emotions going through our hearts right now but our largest concern are the victims. We’ll do everything we can to support them as they recover from the physical and emotional trauma inflicted on them.” — East Bay Bike Party

The East Bay Bike Party calls the attacks violent, saying the cyclists were “targeted” and the cars were used as weapons. The group says this is “another frightening reminder that local governments must take immediate action to make the streets safe for everyone.”