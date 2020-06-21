East Bay dentists discuss oral health amid COVID-19

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – As shopping centers and restaurants continue to reopen, our dentist offices are reopening as well with a host of new safety protocols in place.

Not only are dentist’s keeping in mind the health of their patients, they are making sure they themselves stay safe too, by wearing all necessary PPE.

Dr. Wendi Wilson and Dr. Thomas Arnold have a joint dentist office in Berkeley that they reopened two weeks ago.

They say if you’re worried about coronavirus, but are choosing to forgo your routine dental check up then you’re doing it wrong.

“If you don’t take care of your mouth, your teeth and your gums, you can pass infections to the rest of your body,” said Dr. Wilson.

Dr. Wilson and Dr. Arnold say they have changed up procedures to be in line with the California Dental Associations requirements for reopening.

Patients now have to fill out a health screening and get their temperature checked before entering the office.

They’re also increasing cleanings around the office and limiting the number of patients inside at one time. ​

They’ve installed new air purifiers throughout and are requiring patients to wear masks until it’s time for their appointments.

They hope that all the precautions they’re taking encourages people not to skip their necessary dental appointments.​

“I can’t stress how important the mouth is and taking good care of it. The more you come to the dentist, the less work you have to have,” said Dr. Wilson. “If you’re staying on top of your oral health you don’t end up with root canals and extractions, it just makes it more simple in general.

“Please don’t put off your dental appointments,” said Dr. Arnold. “Call your dentist and ask the right questions, do they have hand sanitizers? Are they screening before patients come in? Are there a lot of people in the office at one time? There are certain things the person has to take responsibility for themselves and ask the right questions.”

