(KRON) — KRON4 spoke with educators in the East Bay who reacted to the Uvalde school massacre. They share the increasingly difficult task of making everyone feel safe in a classroom.

As Rosie Reid prepares to close out her second year as a teacher at Ygnacio Valley High School in Concord, she struggles to come to grips with another mass deadly school shooting in America. This time in Uvalde Texas.

“I just keep looking away from it, because I can’t handle the enormity of it right now,” Reid said.

But with nearly 20 years of teaching experience in San Francisco, Piedmont and now Concord, Reid says these shootings can happen anywhere and she’s frightened.

“That’s not cause its this school, that’s because in our schools in America today, anyone can bring a gun, and we don’t know, and it could be just any day and so we live with that threat on an ongoing way and this is 20 years for me, and is each day going to be the day,” Reid said.

Managing through the pandemic was bad enough. Teachers are already stressed and, a shortage of educators is impacting school districts across the Bay Area.

Anita Johnson is a middle school teacher and president of the Mount Diablo Education Association. The union represents teachers and other staff in the Mount Diablo Unified School District.

“Some of us are getting the help and support that we need,” Johnson said. “Others are not because they’re prioritizing their students. We always have to know that for every one incident, there are 10 or more that have been prevented because people have taken the right actions, but everybody is very very upset by this.”

“It is not about the students in the school, it is about what is going on in our country and teenagers having access to weapons,” Reid added.