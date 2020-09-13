East Bay event makes outdoor debut amid smoky conditions

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — In the East Bay where one event made its first outdoor debut during these smoky conditions.

Regardless where you are in the Bay Area, the air is not good. Organizers for this night market considered cancelling due but decided not to in order to support small businesses.

The Made in Livermore Market made it’s debut Saturday night but didn’t expect smoky and hazy conditions.

“Going back and forth we thought everybody needed a little happiness,” Owner Andrew Cusimano said.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District are seeing the highest readings in the North and East Bay Area with hazardous and unhealthy air.

Due to smoke from wildfires burning across the state, Oregon and Washington.

“One problem that we’re having right now is so much smoke offshore even when we get our offshore afternoon breeze that usually clear things out it’s just bringing more smoke to the Bay Area,” Aaron Richardson said.

Scientists say these wildfires have made breathing the air like smoking about half a pack of cigarettes in a day.

“Stay indoors with your windows and doors closed. Put your air conditioning on, recirculate it if you can,” Richardson said. “Set up a portable air filter. if you have to be outside, you can’t rely on your COVID masks to protect you from the air quality. You would really need an N95 or above mask.”

Back at the Livermore market, residents out despite the conditions.

“Very heavy, you can tell in the air you can see it, it’s definitely gotten worse all day you can smell even the smoke now but trying to do our best out here short term kind of get to where we need to go, support some local businesses and then go home,” Livermore resident Ashley Cowles said.

And a boost for vendors.

“People still want to be out and about and support,” Heather Foley, owner of First Street Nutrition said. “I was actually blown away by how many people did come out especially earlier it’s been awesome.”

Just talking to the vendors, many of them hit hard because of the pandemic so this event was also a boost in their spirits. The Bay Area is under a Spare the Air Alert throughout Monday and could potentially extend.

Latest Posts