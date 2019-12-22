East Bay family hosts toy drive to honor daughters killed in car crash

BAY POINT (KRON) — Several children lined up at the Ambrose Recreation Center in Bay Point Saturday afternoon to get a present.

Santa is getting help from Contra Costa County deputies for the annual toy giveaway.

“We probably have several hundred kids here right now,” Lt. Paul O’Mary said. “Before the night’s out, we usually average probably a 1000 to 1200 kids.”

It’s a tradition going on for more than 10 years, but the last two, a family who suffered a tragic loss is giving back.

“The girls were full of life,” Edith Ramirez said. “It’s very tragic that their lives were taken at a very short age but we see it as bringing a little bit of their joy into other kids lives.”

Two-year-old Camila and her 4-year-old sister Lenexy were killed in a crash in 2018.

Their mother Edith Ramirez has been giving toys out in their memory.

For 11-year-old Genesis Morales — it was quite a moment.

“It feels good because they weren’t here for this day and it’s just sad what happened to them,” Morales said.

Ramirez and her family collected hundreds of toys throughout the year to contribute to the Sheriff’s Office giveaway.

An endless supply divided by age and gender — ready to go.

Some are her own daughters.

“We wanted to bring some of the girls joy that they had in their life to other kids especially in the holidays,” she said.

The Ramirez family has since adopted a 10 and 12 year old as well as another family in the Bay Area.

They plan to start collecting toys for next year in January.