OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — An Alameda County firefighter appeared in federal court on Tuesday to face child pornography charges, according to the United States Department of Justice. Charles Johnathen Harris, 42, of Coulterville, CA was indicted on March 2.

A federal grand jury alleged that Harris had child pornography on his iPhone, including images of prepubescent children. The case was initiated after authorities were given a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

An investigation revealed that Harris uploaded child porn over the app Kik. The DOJ said that he even did this while at Alameda County fire stations.

Harris surrendered to authorities on Tuesday. He was released on bond on the condition that his Internet access is limited.

If he is convicted, Harris faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison. His next court appearance is on April 19.