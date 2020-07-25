East Bay grab-and-go lunch program helps fight food insecurity during pandemic

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Fighting food insecurity one lunch at a time. That is what is happening on the campus of an East Bay college, with the help of a very famous Bay Area sports family.

“Lunch we have noodles and vegetables, katsu chicken, rice and salad.”

At the College of Alameda, students and faculty are helping to fight against food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic by giving away gourmet lunches and boxes of fresh produce for free.

College of Alameda Vice President of Student Services Dr. Tina Vasconcellos says the school formed a partnership with World Central Kitchen and Steph and Ayesha Curry’s Eat-Play-Learn foundation to make this happen.

“We partnered with Eat-Play-Learn in May and have been doing hot meals for students primarily and also community members in Alameda,” Dr. Vasconcellos said. “Currently we serve 2,600 hot meals and we also provide on Fridays produce boxes about 180 of those weekly.”

Some of the volunteers on the college campus are still in high school, like 16-year-old Isaiah Coss.

“It makes me feel great. Sometimes me and my friends grab like 10-meals and go over to Oakland and hand them out to the homeless,” Coss said. “It’s really inspiring.”

“The other thing about this is that the restaurants that we partner with through World Central Kitchen receives $10.00 per meal, with our 2,600 meals that’s $2,600 a week that is going into local restaurants,” Dr. Vasconcellos said. “And that helps them keep their employees going during a time when they can’t open their doors.”

The free grab-and-go lunch program happens Monday, Wednesday and Friday starting at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

It is scheduled to continue until the end of August.

