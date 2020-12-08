East Bay gym fights to stay open amid shutdown

PLEASANT HIL, Calif. (KRON) – The owner of Diablo CrossFit, Craig Howard, is still letting his members push their physical limits inside his gym.

By doing so, he’s pushing his luck with the public health department.

Currently, gyms are only supposed to allow workouts outside.

“It’s for the mental and physical health of our members, many of our members in our community expressed an extreme desire to continue their physical fitness which would help make them,” said Howard.

Howard says with high ceilings, roll-up doors wide open, and commercial fans, he’s made the inside as safe as the outdoors.

He’s already been fined three times by the county since November, according to the spokesperson for the Contra Costa District Attorney’s office, which has been helping enforce the public health orders.

“Unless there’s an outdoor component, they are not allowed to be operating in any way. We’ve communicated that with Mr. Howard multiple times for many, many months,” said Scott Alonso, spokesperson for the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office. “We will continue to enforce on behalf of the health department because at the end of the day the virus is very active cases are skyrocketing hospitalizations are going to the roof.”

The gym owner says he couldn’t make ends meet teaching only outdoors.

Some of his members have launched a fundraiser that’s already raised nearly $20,000 to help him pay his fines.

“If they continue to fine me and increase the fines dramatically, I’ll take each day into consideration. However, my expectation is that I’ll be open tomorrow I’ll be open next week and I’ll be open six months from now,” said Howard.

It could get expensive.

The district atorney’s office says Howard can be fined $1,000 each day the gym is found to be in violation.

