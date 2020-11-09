East Bay homes vandalized with political messages

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) – A Hayward neighborhood woke up to vandalism and political messages graffitied on their homes Sunday morning.

Neighbors at Parkside Heights say the suspect – who was seen on surveillance video – spray painted the word “Trump” on several homes and tagged cars as well.

Nick Estrada counted eight homes and cars tagged.

He says neighbors caught the suspect on surveillance video as they spray painted a car parked in the street.

“Cars were spray painted with lines across it… one of the cars was actually able to get it off with rubbing alcohol.”

Neighbor Manelki Anthony wasn’t so lucky.

She and her family tried to scrub the word “Trump” off their garage, but they were unsuccessful.

“I was feeling angry at first you know? There is no need to act this way, you know you don’t expect it especially since this is a new neighborhood and I wasn’t happy. Then later I realized, I understand some people are not in their greatest mindset but that doesn’t give them the excuse to destroy property.”

Neighbors say the Hayward Police Department is aware of the incident and hope that everyone can put their political beliefs aside to move forward as a country.

“We may not all agree with each other but this is a good time to become unified and move forward and hope for the best for the country.”