East Bay hospital shows public what it’s like to get vaccine

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Healthcare workers at Contra Costa Medical Center were among the first to get the first COVID vaccine on Tuesday.

Late in the afternoon, medical workers rolled up their sleeves as the vaccine was rolled out to a coveted number of those battling the novel coronavirus at the medical center.

“Honestly the process was really simple, the was the least painful vaccine I’ve ever had, I don’t even know that I got anything, and I don’t feel anything right now, so so far the process is great,” a doctor said.

This hospital and others giving the public a unique look behind the scenes.

To help assuage concerns over the safety of the vaccine, they are hoping that once the public sees with their own eyes – workers getting the shot, then they will feel better when it is available for the general public.

“What I always worry about, I have a wife and two young kids at home, I always worry about them and I always worry about what happens when, if I was infected but not with symptoms that I would potentially be a risk to my patients, so for me the idea that having a vaccine, it offers a piece of mind in terms of safety for my family, and for my extended family at home and everyone in my life, as well as my patients here and my fellow staff,” the doctor said.

Currently, medical experts are hoping the vaccine will be available for widespread community access in the spring of 2021.

A spokesperson for the Contra Costa Public Health Department tells KRON4 the county received 9,750 doses.

More will be coming here in the days away.

For now, workers getting an appointment to come back in three weeks to get that second part of the dose to properly protect them as they are out here trying to save the lives of others.