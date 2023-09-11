(KRON) — Several East Bay law enforcement agencies are banding together and adding a new tool as part of their efforts to combat sideshows — QR codes. The agencies have formed a joint effort dubbed the Regional Side Show Enforcement Team, RESET, in a renewed effort to prevent illegal sideshow and street racing activities, according to a social media post from the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

Additional law enforcement agencies taking part in the RESET initiative include the Hayward Police Department, San Leandro Police Department, and the California Highway Patrol — Hayward area office.

“RESET will not tolerate sideshow or street racing activity and we ask that you, as community members, not accept it either,” said Alameda County Sheriff’s Office in a post. The post includes a RESET QR Code that the agency asks users to use to report sideshow activity in unincorporated areas of Alameda County, Hayward, and San Leandro.

“Participants and spectators in illegal sideshows or street racing are subjecting themselves to costly fines, arrests, and or having their vehicles impounded for up to 30 days,” the sheriff’s office said. Reports of sideshow activity can also be emailed to: reset@acgov.org