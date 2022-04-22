OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – East Bay leaders are calling on Governor Gavin Newsom to keep funds to fight the homeless crisis.

The state’s flexible homeless funding is set to expire in July 20-23. Local leaders say some homeless programs will end.

The mayors of Oakland and Berkeley and other local leaders gathered outside Clifton Hall Friday, a college dorm in Oakland transformed into affordable housing.

The subject, homelessness. The local leaders are calling on the state to keep funds so they can offer more services and shelter.

Mayor Schaaf told the crowd gathered outside Clifton Hall, “if this funding does not continue after July 1, 2023. We’re likely to see more than 1,000 people sent back onto the streets of Oakland. and that is just in Oakland.”

The Homelessness Housing Assistance Program or “HHAP” is the state’s flexible homeless funding, set to expire next July.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and other leaders are urging Governor Gavin Newsom to set aside 3-billion dollars of the state’s budget for flexible homeless funding over the next three years.

Mayor Schaaf said, “to create different types of innovation and homeless services that have been so much more succesful at getting people off of the streets into shelter and services and into permanent housing.”

Berkeley’s mayor Jesse Arreguín believes, “state, federal, local government, the private sector we all have to work together to address this crisis.”

Mayor Arreguín supporting Mayor Schaaf, says if the money goes away, it would be a significant setback in addressing homelessness.

Mayor Arreguín said, “it’s going to be a huge challenge for berkeley and cities throughout the bay area to be able to continue these programs whether it’s shelter, whether it’s street outreach, whether it is flexible housing dollars all these things are really critical for us to address the crisis of homelessness.”

The money supports programs like safe RV parking spots and hundreds of beds for the unhoused.

People like Jenn Oakley benefited from HHAP funds. She says she lived in tents and rvs in west oakland for 10 years. “There are many other people out there who are just like me and just need a little help to find their way back to normal life. i really believe this funding is going to help a lot of people,” she told the crowd outside Clifton Hall.

Mayor Schaaf says if the funding does not continue next summer, Oakland would lose at least 700 shelter beds.