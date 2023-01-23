(KRON) — An East Bay man faces life in prison after being convicted of sexual abuse against his biological daughter, the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office said in a press release Monday. Julian Chenychen, 40, impregnated his daughter and she gave birth to a stillborn baby, according to the DA’s office.

Chenychen and his daughter, who the DA’s office only referred to as Jane Doe, moved to the United States in 2019 and lived in several cities in Contra Costa County. The DA did not list the victim’s age but said she is younger than 18.

On June 1, 2020, the victim was admitted to a hospital in Concord and gave birth to a full-term, stillborn baby, according to the DA. Chenychen took her to the hospital after she suffered through severe stomach pains for hours.

The girl did not understand that she was pregnant and told medical staff that she didn’t know what was happening to her body. Hospital staff told police about the situation, saying they believed Chenychen had impregnated his daughter.

Chenychen was then detained and the Antioch Police Department took over the investigation, the DA’s office said. Detectives determined that the victim had been molested for years.

In 2021, Chenychen was charged with six counts of aggravated assault against a child, 11 counts of lewd of lascivious acts involving children and an enhancement of bodily harm inflicted during the commission of a felony. He was convicted on Thursday and faces life in prison without parole.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

The victim is now in a “supportive living situation that’s helping her heal from the abuse she suffered in the past,” according to Deputy District Attorney Chris Sansoe.