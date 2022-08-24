SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A 23-year-old Pittsburg man was sentenced to 68 months in federal prison Monday for selling the fentanyl that killed a high school classmate.

Gage Pascoe pleaded guilty to one charge of distributing fentanyl Feb. 14, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California. Prosecutors allege he sold a former high school classmate 30 oxycodone pills, which turned out to be fakes (M30 pills) laced with fentanyl.

“The next morning the victim was found dead in her bed, and the baggie containing the M30s that Pascoe sold to the victim was found in her bedroom,” the press release states. “Pascoe agreed in his plea agreement that the victim ingested the M30s he sold her and as a result suffered an overdose of fentanyl.”

Four of every 10 M30 pills contain a lethal dose of fentanyl, the press release continues.

“Pascoe essentially ‘played Russian roulette,’ the government asserted, but it was the victim who suffered the fatal consequences of Pascoe’s reckless, grossly negligent conduct,” the press release states.

U.S. District Court Judge William Alsup ordered Pascoe to serve five years of supervision following his release from federal prison, and to pay restitution to the victim’s family to recover funeral costs.

Fentanyl is a potent opiate that is the leading cause of U.S. drug overdose deaths.