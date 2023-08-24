(KRON) — A man who arranged to meet an undercover agent posing as a 13-year-old boy online has been charged with multiple felonies, the Pleasant Hill Police Department announced Thursday. Peter Digangi, 65, of Pleasant Hill, engaged in explicit online conversations and sent obscene materials to the agent, he thought was a juvenile male, according to police.

On Aug. 16, Digangi arranged to meet the agent through a social media/dating app and was arrested upon arriving at the designated meeting place. Police obtained a search warrant from a Superior Court magistrate for his home and electronic devices.

A search yielded electronic storage devices. Police said a preliminary search of those devices turned up child sexual assault material.

Digangi was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on felony charges that included:

Meeting with a minor for lewd/lascivious acts

Contacting a minor for lewd/lascivious acts

Attempted lewd/lascivious acts with minor under 14

Sending explicit/obscene material to a minor

Possession of 600+ images of child pornography including at least 10 images of children under age 12

The Pleasant Hill Police Department said it regularly participates in operations like these to identify and arrest suspects who target minors.