East Bay middle school renamed after Betty Soskin on her 100th birthday

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – It was a historic honor today for a national treasure, Betty Reid Soskin.

She’s the oldest active ranger in the National Park Service.

Soskin leads tours and public programs at Rosie the Riveter National Historical Park in Richmond, and today she celebrated her 100th birthday in a very special way.

Juan Crespi Middle School in El Sobrante is now Betty Reid Soskin Middle School.

The West Contra Costa County school district unanimously voted to rename the school back in June following an 8-month process that involved community meetings and surveys.

School officials are grateful for her service.

“You’ve done things that most of us have only read about in books. That’s time well spent. And so I want to say thank you, not just for the time that you’ve been on this earth, but thank you for spending that time wisely. Thank you for spending that in service to others,” said West Contra Costa County School Board President Mister Phillips.