East Bay mom gets creative to help students during distance learning

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) – “This is just a big accountability group for the parents and the kids,” Cathy Daniel said.

Getting creative and stepping up to help educate children.

Brentwood Union School District is just one of many districts in the Bay Area that have voted to continue distance learning this fall.

Students will not be back in the classroom in Brentwood. Instead, they’ll be distant learning but one parent has a creative plan to help both the students and the parents get through the semester.

After Brentwood Union School District voted to continue distance learning this fall, Cathy Daniel wrote in a local Facebook group asking if parents would be interested in getting their children together in small groups to help each other this upcoming semester.

Within days she had a list of more than 600 students.

“If you want to do this, let me know, let me know how many kids you have and what grades they are in and I’m going to create a chart and hopefully get nine kids per group. We will sit in the park, we will sit on the lawn whatever it takes,” Daniel said.

Sitting outside and distancing themselves, the students will do their school work with other kids around their age and within their neighborhood.

All while receiving help from parents.

“I said I am good at Algebra and English. I can do that. I can do Junior High Algebra and English no problem. Somebody else joined in and said I taught 3rd grade last year. I can do 3rd graders,” Daniel said.

This will help students feel not so alone and also help parents who may still have to work full time and are unable to help their children with their schoolwork.

Cathy Daniel says it’ll also help keep everyone accountable.

“I hope the district sends out packets so that we can work on those packets with the kids and kids can have work to turn in because not just me but many, many, many of my friends, their kids said oh ya, I did the work, we’re good it’s done. Well, then we found out it wasn’t done,” Daniel said.

Daniel is currently busy organizing the 600 students into small groups and figuring out where they can all meet safely to do their work before the school year starts on July 28.

