LAFAYETTE (KRON) – The East Bay Municipal Utility District thinks it’s going to cost around $64 million to handle the drought, so the agency will be charging customers an 8% water surcharge.

For an average home that uses about 250 gallons a day, that’s about $3 more each month. The money will raise about $30 million.

The rest of the money will be covered by EBMUD to make the $64 million needed to handle the drought. The charge begins July 1.

This, on top of the agency stressing that customers save water and use 10% less than they did two years ago.