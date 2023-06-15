(KRON) – East Bay Municipal Utility District customers can expect to see increases in their water bills starting July 1 after the district’s board recently approved to increase rates in a six-to-one vote.

The price hike will continue on for the next two years as officials begin a new infrastructure plan. The plan includes upgrades to water treatment plants, pipeline replacements and rebuilding neighborhood reservoirs.

The rates will increase by 19 cents a day this year and 21 cents a day next year, averaging an increase of just under $70 a year per customer.