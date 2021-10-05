East Bay non-profit warehouse suffers $20K in damages after break-in

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A non-profit warehouse in the East Bay was broken into Monday night and suffered more than $20,000 in damages.

Intruders damaged equipment, including a pallet stacker, and iPads and laptops used for inventory at the Elder Care Alliance warehouse in Oakland.

The non-profit delivers bags of groceries to more than 8,000 low-income seniors a month through a program called Mercy Brown Bag.

The warehouse door was damaged by the intruders prying it open.

In addition, a pallet jack was missing, which is used to get the groceries onto delivery trucks. However, it was returned after a resident spotted it under a tarp and contacted police.

KRON4 reached out to the police department for further information — We have not yet heard back.