East Bay non-profit warehouse suffers $20K in damages after break-in

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A non-profit warehouse in the East Bay was broken into Monday night and suffered more than $20,000 in damages.
Intruders damaged equipment, including a pallet stacker, and iPads and laptops used for inventory at the Elder Care Alliance warehouse in Oakland.
The non-profit delivers bags of groceries to more than 8,000 low-income seniors a month through a program called Mercy Brown Bag.
The warehouse door was damaged by the intruders prying it open.
In addition, a pallet jack was missing, which is used to get the groceries onto delivery trucks. However, it was returned after a resident spotted it under a tarp and contacted police.
KRON4 reached out to the police department for further information — We have not yet heard back.