East Bay nurses go on strike

(KRON) – Starting at 7 a.m., nurses at San Leandro Hospital and Alameda Hospital will show up to work, but they won’t be walking inside.
Instead, they will hit the picket lines for a one-day strike.
Nurses claim that management at both hospitals are not negotiating in good faith.
The nurses have been working for 9 months without a contract.
The nurses union’ claims the hospitals are not only not working on a settlement with them, but have taken away many of their benefits in place from decades ago.
The hospital has issued a statement, saying they believe the bargaining table is the best place to reach a mutually beneficial agreement.
