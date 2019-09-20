East Bay nurses go on strike

(KRON) – Starting at 7 a.m., nurses at San Leandro Hospital and Alameda Hospital will show up to work, but they won’t be walking inside.

Instead, they will hit the picket lines for a one-day strike.

Nurses claim that management at both hospitals are not negotiating in good faith.

The nurses have been working for 9 months without a contract.

The nurses union’ claims the hospitals are not only not working on a settlement with them, but have taken away many of their benefits in place from decades ago.

The hospital has issued a statement, saying they believe the bargaining table is the best place to reach a mutually beneficial agreement.

