East Bay park officials remind visitors of COVID-19 guidelines after parks filled to capacity

LIVEMORE, Calif. (KRON) — In the East Bay, the Regional Park District wants to remind people to keep the parks safe from the coronavirus after a number of parks were filled to capacity today.

Park officials encourage people to get outside for fresh air, but only to exercise not socialize.

Signs posted on the access gates of Arroyo del Valle reminded visitors what the rules are in the age of COVID-19.

“We want folks to keep working on social distancing, making sure they bring masks to parks,” Dave Mason said. “Bring a mask, wear a mask.”

The East Bay Regional Park District Police Department tweeted a message Sunday afternoon thanking visitors for keeping the parks safe and that Round Valley, Brushy and Morgan Territory parks are at capacity.

We visited Brushy Peak Regional in Livermore.

The lot was full but people were spaced out on the trails.

Over at the main entrance of Del Valle, which has been closed since March, people took to the streets to take in the views. While staying close to their vehicles.

“Let them know we really need their help,” Mason said. “We want to continue to keep parks open for fresh air.”

Park officials encourage people to stay close to your neighborhood and also try visiting other parks in the region where it’s less crowded.

