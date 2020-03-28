East Bay parks close due to overcrowding, lack of social distancing

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — For the most part, all trails in the East Bay Regional Park District are available to walkers, hikers, runners, bikers, horseback riders and fishers at the lakes.

It’s just that you will likely only be able to access the areas by foot.​

All picnic areas, restrooms, water fountains, swim facilities, playgrounds, campgrounds, campsites, sports fields and kiosks are closed through the end of April.

​The park district announced the closures on Friday.​

A decision made in response to overcrowding over the weekend, when the park district says it saw more people in parks than it would on a busy holiday.

Among the most recent closures to parks, parking lots and entrance points are Black Diamond Mines, Castlerock Recreation Area, Del Valle, Sunol Regional Wilderness and, Tilden Botanical Garden.​

​Although the park district says state and local health agencies have encouraged them to keep parks open and accessible for outdoor activity.

Closures are necessary to ensure the public is honoring social distancing.​ That means maintaining at least six feet in distance from other people. No groups or gatherings and no picnicking.​

Not all parks are closed — again, just most.​

The park district says more may be announced if the novel coronavirus continues to spread.​

