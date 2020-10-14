East Bay parks close for high fire danger

EAST BAY (KRON) – Parts of the Bay Area are on alert for possible fire danger, with wooded parks being no exception to taking precautions.

Many parks in the area are closed because of high fire risk from hot and dry conditions which make it easier for fires to start.

The following parks are closed over the next few days:

Kennedy Grove Regional Recreation Area

Anthony Chabot Regional Park in Castro Valley

Claremont Canyon Regional Preserve

Huckleberry Regional Preserve

Leona Canyon Open Space Regional Preserve

Reinhardt Redwood Regional Park

Roberts Regional Park

Sibley Regional Preserve in Oakland

Tilden Regional Park in the Berkeley Hills

Kennedy Grove Regional Recreation Area in El Sobrante

Wildcat Canyon Regional Park in Richmond

The Red Flag Warning is in place from Wednesday until Friday, so if the warning does not get extended, there could be a chance the regional parks decide to reopen on the weekend.

