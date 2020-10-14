East Bay parks close for high fire danger

EAST BAY (KRON) – Parts of the Bay Area are on alert for possible fire danger, with wooded parks being no exception to taking precautions.
Many parks in the area are closed because of high fire risk from hot and dry conditions which make it easier for fires to start.
The following parks are closed over the next few days:
- Kennedy Grove Regional Recreation Area
- Anthony Chabot Regional Park in Castro Valley
- Claremont Canyon Regional Preserve
- Huckleberry Regional Preserve
- Leona Canyon Open Space Regional Preserve
- Reinhardt Redwood Regional Park
- Roberts Regional Park
- Sibley Regional Preserve in Oakland
- Tilden Regional Park in the Berkeley Hills
- Kennedy Grove Regional Recreation Area in El Sobrante
- Wildcat Canyon Regional Park in Richmond
The Red Flag Warning is in place from Wednesday until Friday, so if the warning does not get extended, there could be a chance the regional parks decide to reopen on the weekend.
