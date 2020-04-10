East Bay parks close parking lots for Easter weekend

(KRON) – The East Bay Regional Parks are closing most parking lots at parks starting Saturday, April 11, with a goal to reduce crowds this Easter weekend.

Officials say people should consider staying home or walking in their own neighborhoods.

No one should be driving to a park, as picnicking and group gatherings are banned during the stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Parks Department has already closed at least 6 parks in the East Bay completely, not even allowing walk-ins.

There are 10 regional parks that will be affected by the temporary parking lot closure this weekend.

Park from Black Diamond Mines to Miller Knox are included.

If you live within walking distance to one of the Bay Area’s great outdoor parks, then remember to follow social distancing guidelines and keep at least a 6-foot distance between you and others.

It might be good to also have a mask handy in case to avoid close proximity with others while walking.

Also, plan accordingly, as the bathrooms and water fountains are closed as well to limit the spread of the virus.

Latest Stories: