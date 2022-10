Jinbin Suk has been reported missing in Pleasant Hill. (Photo courtesy of the Pleasant Hill Police Dept.)

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) – Police in Pleasant Hill are asking the public to keep on the lookout for a missing man.

Jinbin Suk, pictured, “walked away from the area of Contra Costa Blvd and Taylor a short time ago,” police stated on Facebook at 7:46 p.m. Thursday. “He’s wearing a white jacket.”

Suk is approximately 5-foot-4-inches and is skinny.

Police ask anyone who has seen him or may know where he is to call at 925-288-4600.